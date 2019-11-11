 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Alibaba Singles Day sales smash another record

11 Nov, 2019 08:36
Get short URL
Alibaba Singles Day sales smash another record
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou © Reuters / Aly Song
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has set a new sales record during the world’s biggest online shopping spree known as Singles’ Day, as the event has brought in more than $30.8 billion.

The new milestone was reached nearly 17 hours after the online shopping festival kicked off on Monday at midnight with a performance by American pop star Taylor Swift. There are still seven hours to go to reach new highs.

The 24-hour Chinese retail extravaganza, similar to Black Friday, generated more than $1 billion in the first minute alone, Alibaba reported. In the first nine hours, sales jumped 25 percent compared to the same point last year.

Also on rt.com Jack Ma says goodbye to Alibaba on his 55th birthday

After 15 hours, the gross merchandise volume was on track to reach $30 billion, nearly half of US rival Amazon’s net sales in the entire third quarter, and already nearing last year’s record sales. The number of delivery orders for 2019 Singles’ Day already surpassed the total for 2017.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Singles’ Day, also known as ‘Double 11’, as it falls on November 11. The tradition originates from Chinese college campuses where students have a tradition dating back to the 90s of celebrating being single.

Also on rt.com Humans or machines? Elon Musk & Jack Ma face off over future of AI

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies