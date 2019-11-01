 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Is EU looking to break up Facebook? RT’s Boom Bust delves into the details

1 Nov, 2019 14:48
© AFP / Alastair Pike
Social media network Facebook's policies around political advertising have come under scrutiny lately, and the European Union has said that the company’s online marketplace is “killing competition.”

Boom Bust is joined by Hilary Fordwich of the British-American Business Association to discuss the antitrust regulation. According to Fordwich, the basic issue in the EU is that they have to find a way to tax companies because of the bloc’s sluggish economy.

“So, they are looking to break up Facebook… but they are also looking to increase taxation on the different entities,” she says.

Fordwich explains that “we’re seeing the pressure in the business community” because social networks like Google and Facebook are “very biased, they give people only one point of view which is the point of view that they choose.”

