Over 500 agreements worth $12 billion inked at Russia-Africa forum

The first ever Russia-Africa economic forum, which kicked off on Wednesday, has resulted in hundreds of deals and agreements, Russian Presidential Adviser Anton Kobyakov said.

According to him, more than 35 official events and 1,500 meetings took place in Sochi, the resort city where the summit was held.

“The total amount of agreements sealed as of this moment was more than eight hundred billion rubles ($12 billion),” Kobyakov said, adding that the meetings are continuing.

The Russia-Africa Economic Forum brought more than 50 African leaders to Sochi. Eight major African integration associations and organizations also took part in the event.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section