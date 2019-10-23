 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia & Ethiopia agree cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy

23 Oct, 2019 08:43
A view of the square in front of the National Theater of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa © AFP / Eduardo Soteras
An intergovernmental agreement for cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy has been signed by Moscow and Addis Ababa, according to the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi.

It “will serve as a starting point for launching active bilateral dialogue in the nuclear sphere, and will enable the start of practical implementation of specific projects on which the countries cooperate," Rosatom said.

