Russia & Ethiopia agree cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy

An intergovernmental agreement for cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy has been signed by Moscow and Addis Ababa, according to the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi.

READ MORE: Russia offers African leaders no-strings-attached business and protection from Western pressure

It “will serve as a starting point for launching active bilateral dialogue in the nuclear sphere, and will enable the start of practical implementation of specific projects on which the countries cooperate," Rosatom said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section