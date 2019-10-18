 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

World’s longest non-stop flight from US to Australia ready for take-off

18 Oct, 2019 12:48
Get short URL
World’s longest non-stop flight from US to Australia ready for take-off
FILE PHOTO: Qantas aircraft at Melbourne International Airport © Reuters / Phil Noble
Qantas Airlines will operate a direct flight from New York to Sydney on Friday. At nearly 20 hours long, it is set to become the longest non-stop flight in the world.

A Boeing 787-9 with 40 people on board, mostly the carrier’s employees, will take off on Friday and cover more than a 10,000-mile distance (16,200 kilometers) before landing in Australia on Sunday morning. The flight will take a total of nearly 19 hours. No commercial airline has ever flown without a stop along the route.

© Qantas

This will be the first in the series of the Australian flag carrier’s ultra long-haul research flights to gather new data about inflight passenger and crew health. And it’s not only jet lag that can bother customers as they cross several time zones during such a long journey. People can suffer from general fatigue, dehydration and swelling feet. The lack of movement can also affect blood circulation and accelerate the risk of deep vein thrombosis.

To measure the wellbeing of those inside the cabin, the plane will be turned into a high-altitude laboratory, as the travelers will wear special devices to let the scientists monitor sleep, food and physical movement. A team of researchers will also work with pilots, who will be fitted with an electroencephalogram (EEG) device to screen their brain and monitor alertness.

Also on rt.com Bye-bye Boeing: Russia’s biggest airline cancels 787 Dreamliner order

Other tests are scheduled for November and December, all part of what Qantas calls Project Sunrise research flights. The carrier will use the Boeing 787 Dreamliner for its next trial, that will fly non-stop from London to Sydney, the second long-distance route eyed by the company. It will be only the second time a commercial airline has flown direct between the two cities.

If the key tests prove to be successful, Qantas may launch regular commercial trips from New York and London to Australian cities as soon as 2022.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies