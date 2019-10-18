Russia begins pumping natural gas into Turkish Stream pipeline

Gazprom has started to fill the first branch of the offshore section of the Turkish Stream pipeline with natural gas. This is the final stage of testing the pipeline before putting it into operation later this year.

“Filling the pipeline system with gas is a significant step towards the start of actual gas supplies to Turkey and South-East Europe through the new system of offshore gas pipelines,” said the pipeline’s operator South Stream Transport B.V. It added that the first deliveries are scheduled for the end of 2019.

The major joint project between Moscow and Ankara, the Turkish Stream (aka TurkStream), was officially agreed in October 2016. It involves the construction of a gas pipeline consisting of two branches with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters each. The first line is intended for the supply of Russian gas to Turkish consumers, the second – for gas supply to the countries of Southern and Southeast Europe.

Also on rt.com Full stream ahead! Russia & Turkey officially complete construction of joint gas pipeline

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section