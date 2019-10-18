 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia begins pumping natural gas into Turkish Stream pipeline

18 Oct, 2019 11:21
Russia begins pumping natural gas into Turkish Stream pipeline
Gazprom has started to fill the first branch of the offshore section of the Turkish Stream pipeline with natural gas. This is the final stage of testing the pipeline before putting it into operation later this year.

“Filling the pipeline system with gas is a significant step towards the start of actual gas supplies to Turkey and South-East Europe through the new system of offshore gas pipelines,” said the pipeline’s operator South Stream Transport B.V. It added that the first deliveries are scheduled for the end of 2019.

Turkish Stream gas pipeline route © gazprom.ru

The major joint project between Moscow and Ankara, the Turkish Stream (aka TurkStream), was officially agreed in October 2016. It involves the construction of a gas pipeline consisting of two branches with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters each. The first line is intended for the supply of Russian gas to Turkish consumers, the second – for gas supply to the countries of Southern and Southeast Europe.

