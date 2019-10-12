 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China’s nation brand surges 40% to almost $20 TRILLION

12 Oct, 2019 06:08
© pexels.com
A report released this week by London-based brand consultancy Brand Finance said China continues to grow at a very healthy rate despite trade tensions with the United States.

According to the study, the country’s nation brand value increased by 40.4 percent to $19.5 trillion from 2018 to 2019.

It said that despite expectations of a slowdown, China’s brand value has benefited from the success of some of its most dominant and valuable brands, including ICBC, Huawei, and Alibaba. The companies embraced strong marketing strategies adopted by their international counterparts.

The US, which has been the long-standing leader in the ranking, recorded a brand value growth of only seven percent over the past year.

The average year-on-year nation brand value growth of developing economies was 13.9 percent, compared with a mere 0.4 percent for developed economies.

“With general stagnation in Europe and North America, nations from the Middle East and Africa have claimed 11 out of the top 20 spots for brand value growth this year,” said CEO of Brand Finance David Haigh.

He noted that although the US retained its position as leader among the world’s 100 most valuable nation brands, second-ranked China is nevertheless narrowing the gap, as it continues to grow against all odds.

According to the report, the difference in value between the two nations’ brands has dropped from 12 trillion dollars in 2018 to just over 8 trillion dollars in 2019.

