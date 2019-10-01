 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Delisting Chinese firms from US stock markets ‘would be a very bad idea’ & will never happen, strategist tells Boom Bust

Published time: 1 Oct, 2019 12:18 Edited time: 1 Oct, 2019 14:29
Get short URL
Delisting Chinese firms from US stock markets ‘would be a very bad idea’ & will never happen, strategist tells Boom Bust
Signage for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. covers the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange © Reuters / Brendan McDermid
The two global superpowers, China and the United States, have moved into the next phase of their global struggle for economic supremacy – capital wars.

As part of the ongoing trade war, the Trump administration is reportedly considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Todd Horwitz of Bubba Trading to discuss the possibility of such a measure and if it could be a real threat for global markets.

“In my opinion, that’s never going to happen,” says Horwitz, adding “They will never delist these companies because it just doesn’t make sense… I think that this is more a play… This would be a very bad idea.”

Horwitz adds that he doesn’t believe the US could go back to not having international trade going on.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies