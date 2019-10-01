Delisting Chinese firms from US stock markets ‘would be a very bad idea’ & will never happen, strategist tells Boom Bust

The two global superpowers, China and the United States, have moved into the next phase of their global struggle for economic supremacy – capital wars.

As part of the ongoing trade war, the Trump administration is reportedly considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by Todd Horwitz of Bubba Trading to discuss the possibility of such a measure and if it could be a real threat for global markets.

“In my opinion, that’s never going to happen,” says Horwitz, adding “They will never delist these companies because it just doesn’t make sense… I think that this is more a play… This would be a very bad idea.”

Horwitz adds that he doesn’t believe the US could go back to not having international trade going on.

