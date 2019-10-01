Saudi Crown Prince well aware war with Iran could be devastating for the globe – RT’s Boom Bust

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has recently warned that oil prices could spike if the world does not join the kingdom’s push to isolate Iran.

RT correspondent Alex Mihailovich tells Boom Bust that one thing the prince knows is that “in this case, war with Iran might be bad for business.”

He reminds Boom Bust that while the initial 20 percent crude oil price spike after the attacks on Saudi oil facilities did not hold for long, it was the biggest price jump in history. The surge was bigger than that seen at the time of the Katrina/Rita hurricanes, the Libyan civil war, the Venezuelan strike, or the Iranian Revolution.

MBS and Saudi Aramco are now “doing all right, everything jumped back into shape,” Mihailovich says, adding that the Prince knows that the war with Iran could be devastating, and not just for his own economy, which was hit by the oil price surge when the attacks happened.

“This is massive for the globe, so he does not necessarily want to go to war because he knows that on the other side things might not look good for anyone.” Mihailovich says.

