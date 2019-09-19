 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘When free speech is under attack, bitcoin is a weapon to resist’ – Keiser Report

Published time: 19 Sep, 2019 16:31
With fiat currencies losing reliability worldwide, digital coins are changing the public mindset, giving their owners the means to store wealth safely and use the “free money” to exercise other freedoms, an expert tells RT.

“Bitcoin changes people, the time horizon changes, people start thinking about the future, long-term solutions, longer legacies due to this idea that you can store wealth for a very long time with bitcoin,” Francis Pouliot of Canada’s BullBitcoin.com told RT’s Keiser Report.

Pouliot calls the digital currency “free money,” emphasizing that this is the main advantage of bitcoin. He says never before has there been money that was not governed by authorities, and therefore one that authorities could not confiscate. Pouliot explains that bitcoin “allows people to save their wealth without it getting devalued by the government,” giving people an ability to express their ideas even if they run in contrast with official dogmas.

You can not have free speech without free money. And when free speech is under attack free money is a weapon to resist this attack,” the expert notes.

