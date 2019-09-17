 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
What’s the future of digital currencies and FinTech regulation? Boom Bust explores…

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 14:48
© pexels.com
As cryptocurrencies continue to expand on the global payment space, governments across the world are seeking to assess and mitigate the perceived risks in using them.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Matthew Roszak, co-founder and chairman of Bloq, on the sidelines of the Invest Asia 2019 summit in Singapore.

“Cryptocurrencies [are] still generally are a very speculative ballgame right now. And that’s OK,” he says, adding that “over the near term we’ll see more [of] these blockchains show throughput and value coming through.”

Talking about the future of digital currencies, Roszak said that it could take some time for people to get used to them, like in the early stages of the internet.“It’s challenging a lot of different models, such as money, identity, privacy, and security of your data. That takes time,” he said.

