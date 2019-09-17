What’s the future of digital currencies and FinTech regulation? Boom Bust explores…

As cryptocurrencies continue to expand on the global payment space, governments across the world are seeking to assess and mitigate the perceived risks in using them.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Matthew Roszak, co-founder and chairman of Bloq, on the sidelines of the Invest Asia 2019 summit in Singapore.

“Cryptocurrencies [are] still generally are a very speculative ballgame right now. And that’s OK,” he says, adding that “over the near term we’ll see more [of] these blockchains show throughput and value coming through.”

Talking about the future of digital currencies, Roszak said that it could take some time for people to get used to them, like in the early stages of the internet.“It’s challenging a lot of different models, such as money, identity, privacy, and security of your data. That takes time,” he said.

