Hong Kong Stock Exchange offers to buy London Stock Exchange for $36.6 billion

Hong Kong Exchanges (HKEX) and Clearing has launched a takeover bid for London Stock Exchange Group, offering one of Europe’s largest exchanges £29.6 billion ($36.6 billion).

The Hong Kong exchange said the proposed merger would strengthen both businesses, better positioning them to innovate across markets and geographies. It added that the takeover will offer market participants and investors unprecedented global market connectivity.

“Bringing HKEX and LSEG together will redefine global capital markets for decades to come,” Hong Kong Chief Executive Charles Li said, as cited by Bloomberg. “Both businesses have great brands, financial strength and proven growth track records.”

