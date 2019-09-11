 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament ruled unlawful by Scottish appeals court
HomeBusiness News

Hong Kong Stock Exchange offers to buy London Stock Exchange for $36.6 billion

Published time: 11 Sep, 2019 09:23 Edited time: 11 Sep, 2019 09:32
Get short URL
Hong Kong Stock Exchange offers to buy London Stock Exchange for $36.6 billion
© Reuters / Peter Nicholls
Hong Kong Exchanges (HKEX) and Clearing has launched a takeover bid for London Stock Exchange Group, offering one of Europe’s largest exchanges £29.6 billion ($36.6 billion).

The Hong Kong exchange said the proposed merger would strengthen both businesses, better positioning them to innovate across markets and geographies. It added that the takeover will offer market participants and investors unprecedented global market connectivity.

“Bringing HKEX and LSEG together will redefine global capital markets for decades to come,” Hong Kong Chief Executive Charles Li said, as cited by Bloomberg. “Both businesses have great brands, financial strength and proven growth track records.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
    العربيةespрусdefr
    инотвrтдruptly

    RT News App

    © Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

    This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

    Accept cookies