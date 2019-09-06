Alibaba plans to launch online sales of Russian goods in China

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is considering starting an online platform for selling goods from Russia to China in 2020, sources told TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

“All Russian goods which are currently sold in China are imported through the B2B (business-to-business) service. That is not export through an e-commerce platform,” said the source, adding that Alibaba plans to launch the first such platform next year.

The company still has to figure out how to build reverse logistics, according to the source.

In terms of e-commerce, there are some issues related to the delivery of goods from Russia to China.

Goods from Russia are currently exported only via eBay and Ozon, said the source, noting that those products are mainly sold to the United States.

