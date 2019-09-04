Russia's S7 Airlines raises funds to plant 1 million trees in wildfire ravaged Siberia

Russia’s largest private carrier S7 Airlines announced on Wednesday that it has raised the required amount of money to plant one million trees in wildfire devastated Siberia.

The company launched an initiative last month to make up for the loss of forests inflicted by wildfires which have spread over more than 3 million hectares (11,500 square miles). S7 also temporarily returned to its historical name Siberia Airlines.

The airline said it was deducting 100 rubles ($1.51) from every flight ticket to Siberian destinations for planting the new trees. Active members of the airline’s loyalty program were also able to support the initiative by transferring miles from their accounts.

“Siberia is the homeland of our airline. We cannot be indifferent to the environmental situation in the region… We will return to the S7 Airlines brand after the fund has enough finances for planting 1,000,000 trees,” said the company on August 1 while launching the initiative.

According to S7, more than 90 thousand coniferous seedlings will be planted in autumn in the Novosibirsk and Irkutsk regions. “The remaining trees will be planted before the end of 2021. Tree care will be carried out for two years from the moment of their planting.”

Siberia has been devastated by wildfires during this year’s hot summer. The worst-affected areas were in the Republic of Yakutia, where 1.1 million hectares of forest were burning; Krasnoyarsk Region and Irkutsk Region. Videos recorded by eyewitnesses captured desperate animals fleeing the woods to seek help from humans.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section