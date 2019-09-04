Huawei & Russian media group Rossiya Segodnya sign deal on strategic cooperation

Media group Rossiya Segodnya and Huawei’s consumer business group's branch in Russia have signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The parties agreed to jointly implement initiatives aimed at developing technologies for the production and distribution of media content, including through the use of specialized mobile platforms.

“The signing of an agreement with Huawei, one of the leaders in the global communications market, will be a significant step in developing and strengthening the common information space of Russia and China,” Rossiya Segodnya's head of international cooperation, Vasily Pushkov, said after the signing ceremony. He noted that the media group has been working on developing ties with China for several years now.

“Huawei seeks to create a single ecosystem for the convenience of users around the world. We are pleased to offer our latest technological solutions to Russian users, and the signing of an agreement with Rossiya Segodnya is another step on the path to success,” the president of Huawei’s Russia division, Leo Lee, stated.

Huawei Consumer Business Group is one of the company's three business divisions that designs and manufactures smartphones, laptops and tablets, wearable electronics, mobile broadband devices, home solutions and cloud services.

Rossiya Segodnya has a line of information agencies within its ranks, which include the RIA Novosti group, Prime, InoSMI and Social Navigator, as well as the international news agency and radio network Sputnik. Rossiya Segodnya is also the official media partner of the Eastern Economic Forum which is underway in Russia’s Vladivostok from September 4 to 6. Last year’s forum was attended by 6,000 guests from over 60 countries where international agreements worth nearly $45 billion were signed.

