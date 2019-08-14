 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

US stocks crash after bond market flashes strong recession warning

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 14:04 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 14:28
Get short URL
US stocks crash after bond market flashes strong recession warning
FILE PHOTO: Traders at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) © Reuters / Eduardo Munoz
US markets opened in the red on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing more than 400 points, after the US bond market sparked new fears about a looming recession.

After Tuesday’s gains on the decision to postpone tariffs on Chinese imports, US stocks saw another huge selloff. The Dow was down around 1.5 percent, while S&P 500 fell 1.4 percent to 2.885.42 points. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.55 percent to 1.892.23 points after the opening bell.

Also on rt.com ‘Flashing yellow’: US facing 1 in 3 chance of recession within the year, says Bank of America

Bank stocks, including Wall Street titans JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America, led Wednesday’s selloff. Shares of Bank of America were trading down 2.75 percent, while JP Morgan also dropped nearly 2.5 percent.

The sharp decline occurred after the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped below the 2-year rate on Wednesday. Such a situation is called a yield curve inversion, which is a strong indicator for economic recessions. A similar picture preceded every recession over the past 50 years.

Ahead of the last recession, the yield curve inverted briefly in December 2005, about two years before the financial crisis hit.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies