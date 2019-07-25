 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Can Germany’s biggest lender survive? Boom Bust digs into the troubled Deutsche Bank saga

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 14:14
Get short URL
Can Germany’s biggest lender survive? Boom Bust digs into the troubled Deutsche Bank saga
Headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt © Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach
German multinational Deutsche Bank (DB) is currently facing massive problems, and its efforts to restructure have been greeted with doubt.

DB has “gotten away with a lot of things in the past and had quite a run,” say RT’s Boom Bust hosts.

They remind us that the bank has manipulated currency markets, spoofed the futures’ market, and was fined for deliberately manipulating the rates market. DB violated entire sets of money-laundering rules, with the most recent scandal involving Danske Bank. There was also a string of suspicious and unexplained suicides.

Boom Bust is joined by RT correspondent Michele Greenstein to discuss Deutsche’s survival dilemma and the new reports revealing the institution’s connection to disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies