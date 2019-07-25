Can Germany’s biggest lender survive? Boom Bust digs into the troubled Deutsche Bank saga

German multinational Deutsche Bank (DB) is currently facing massive problems, and its efforts to restructure have been greeted with doubt.

DB has “gotten away with a lot of things in the past and had quite a run,” say RT’s Boom Bust hosts.

They remind us that the bank has manipulated currency markets, spoofed the futures’ market, and was fined for deliberately manipulating the rates market. DB violated entire sets of money-laundering rules, with the most recent scandal involving Danske Bank. There was also a string of suspicious and unexplained suicides.

Boom Bust is joined by RT correspondent Michele Greenstein to discuss Deutsche’s survival dilemma and the new reports revealing the institution’s connection to disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

