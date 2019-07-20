Russia unearths biggest diamond ever found in Europe

The Arkhangelsk Region in Russia’s northwest has been rich with discoveries of gems in recent months, and the biggest diamond in Europe and a rare yellow diamond have been found at a local mine, along with other precious stones.

A lemon yellow diamond weighing 47.61 carats, unearthed on Saturday, became the latest discovery in one of the largest diamond mines in Russia and the world, the Grib mine. The “exclusive crystal” boasts high purity and the right shape, which makes it attractive for major jewelry firms, according to the owner of the mine, AGD Diamonds.

Another treasure uncovered at the facility turned out to be the largest diamond ever found in Europe, the company told TASS on Tuesday. The 222.09-carat gem was discovered back in May, together with a smaller precious stone weighing 127.34 carats.

Before that, the biggest diamond found at the mine was a 181.68-carat crystal dubbed ‘Archangel Michael.’

The company wants to send the gemstones for sale to Antwerp, Belgium, where the famous diamond district is located. Israel and Belgium are traditionally the largest diamond buyers, according to AGD Diamonds.

