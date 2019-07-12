 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘US$ is the only real currency!’ Trump demands banking regulation of bitcoin, Facebook’s Libra

Published time: 12 Jul, 2019 02:11
©  Reuters / Dado Ruvic
The American billionaire leader has slammed the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, stressing that digital assets only facilitate illegal activity and are made out of ‘thin air’ – unlike, of course, the ‘reliable’ US dollar.

Turning to Twitter after hosting a social media summit at the White House, Donald Trump slammed the use of alternative payment systems, including the popular Bitcoin and Facebook’s newly announced Libra, which the president believes has “little standing or dependability.”

“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air,” he said.

Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity.

The American public and global community, the president argued, should use the “reliable” US dollar instead, as he called for more federal regulations of peer-to-peer financial transactions.

If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National and International.

