‘US$ is the only real currency!’ Trump demands banking regulation of bitcoin, Facebook’s Libra

The American billionaire leader has slammed the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, stressing that digital assets only facilitate illegal activity and are made out of ‘thin air’ – unlike, of course, the ‘reliable’ US dollar.

Turning to Twitter after hosting a social media summit at the White House, Donald Trump slammed the use of alternative payment systems, including the popular Bitcoin and Facebook’s newly announced Libra, which the president believes has “little standing or dependability.”

The American public and global community, the president argued, should use the “reliable” US dollar instead, as he called for more federal regulations of peer-to-peer financial transactions.

If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National and International.

