Russian energy companies make top 20 list of most profitable investments

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 14:34 Edited time: 20 Jun, 2019 14:35
The Lukoil company sign in the Caspian Sea © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov
Russian oil giant Lukoil and the country’s biggest independent gas producer, Novatek, are among the 20 biggest large-cap value creators for shareholders, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) rating shows.

Lukoil came in 10th and Novatek took 20th among 50 of the top companies, on the basis of total shareholder return (TSR) over the five years from 2014 through 2018, the group revealed on Wednesday.

Thus Lukoil shareholders enjoyed 27.1 percent TSR over the period, while Novatek shares delivered 23.5-percent returns. Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, which was also included in the ratings and took 48th place, delivered 16.6-percent returns.

The 2019 Value Creators Rankings © BCG

Seven American and two Chinese companies took higher spots ahead of Lukoil in the large-cap BCG rating, led by US technology company Nvidia. The firm, which also was at the top of the list in 2018, is followed by Netflix and Chinese investment holding Tencent Holdings.

The 2019 Value Creators Rankings © BCG

BCG has been ranking companies over the past 21 years. Russian companies, and Novatek in particular, have made the top 10 before. Last year, however, no Russian company made the list, which was dominated by US firms.

