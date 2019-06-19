Are India & the US headed for a full-blown trade war? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

Asia’s second largest nation, India, has recently raised tariffs on US goods in response to Washington ending trade privileges for the country.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to former US Representative Alan Grayson about the tariff decision’s impact on US-India ties and the direction the two nations’ relationship is headed in the near future.

He says that US President Donald Trump was “hitting certain countries in certain ways, and India just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Grayson explains that for domestic reasons, the Indian government “can’t just take a hit, they have to somehow indicate that they are standing up to Trump, so that’s why they imposed these tariffs in retaliation.”

