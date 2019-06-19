 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Are India & the US headed for a full-blown trade war? RT’s Boom Bust finds out

Published time: 19 Jun, 2019 13:24
Asia’s second largest nation, India, has recently raised tariffs on US goods in response to Washington ending trade privileges for the country.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to former US Representative Alan Grayson about the tariff decision’s impact on US-India ties and the direction the two nations’ relationship is headed in the near future.

He says that US President Donald Trump was “hitting certain countries in certain ways, and India just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Grayson explains that for domestic reasons, the Indian government “can’t just take a hit, they have to somehow indicate that they are standing up to Trump, so that’s why they imposed these tariffs in retaliation.”

