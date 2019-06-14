Tehran offers economic privileges for SCO member states

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that his country is ready to provide incentives for economic activity to the member states of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization).

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide all the benefits for the economic activities of citizens, companies and governments of this organization [SCO] in Iran,” Rouhani said during the 19th SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek.

The leaders of the SCO member and observer states, including Russia, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and Iran, all gathered at the two-day annual event.

Iran, along with Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia, enjoys observer status in the SCO. The organization was established in 2001 by six founding states – Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Sri Lanka, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal are SCO’s dialogue partners. The members of the SCO aim to transition to mutual settlements in national currencies.

