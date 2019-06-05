 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Oil prices drop as demand concerns rise over US-China trade war risks

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 09:31
A chimney stands at the crude oil terminal Dos Bocas near a mangrove area in Paraiso, Mexico © Reuters / Alexandre Meneghini
Crude prices continued falling on Wednesday, dragged down by fears of slowing global growth from the US-Sino trade war. US President Donald Trump’s threats to place tariffs on Mexican imports have added to concerns.

Brent futures were down 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $61.70 a barrel as of 9:20am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.9 percent, to $52.98 a barrel. The US benchmark closed 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday.

Oil was hovering on the edge of a bear market after falling almost 20 percent from a peak in late April over US trade policy fears that the global economy is headed for a sharp slowdown.

“Markets are bearish with the outlook for slowing growth in global crude demand, as well as rising US production leading to a glut,” Miyoko Nakashima, a senior strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo told Bloomberg.

Even if the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cuts output further, WTI crude futures may only rise to about $60 a barrel as the trade conflicts will limit demand growth, she said.

To prevent oversupply and prop up the market, OPEC, together with allies including Russia, has been withholding production since the start of the year. The group plans to meet later this month or in early July to decide whether to continue to curb supply.

