 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

‘Shipping freedom & opportunity abroad!’ Trump amplifies bizarre LNG sales pitch

Published time: 3 Jun, 2019 03:15 Edited time: 3 Jun, 2019 03:30
Get short URL
‘Shipping freedom & opportunity abroad!’ Trump amplifies bizarre LNG sales pitch
President Donald J. Trump participates in a walking tour of Cameron LNG Export Terminal, May 14, 2019 ©  White House via Global Look Press
Donald Trump has boasted about US shipments of “freedom and opportunity” – now in liquid rather than aerial form – as Washington continues to persuade its allies half across the globe to buy its overpriced liquefied natural gas.

“The first shipment of LNG has just left the Cameron LNG Export Facility in Louisiana,” Trump said on Twitter. “Not only have thousands of JOBS been created in USA, we’re shipping freedom and opportunity abroad!”

Trump unironically branded LNG exports as true harbingers of freedom, as Washington struggles to capture European market through demonizing its competitor Moscow. Russia’s EU partners, especially Germany, however, refuse to bow to US pressure, arguing that Russian pipeline supplies are much more economically feasible.

Also on rt.com Shhh. It's not fracking, it's freedom gas.

Last year, American molecules of “freedom” were exported to 28 nations, with South Korea, Mexico, Japan, and Chile being the top destinations. China, which also got a taste of the “freedom gas” was the third largest importer, but that might soon change as cheaper Russian gas is about to start flowing through Gazprom’s Power of Siberia pipeline by the end of this year.

Also on rt.com Beijing wants more Russian gas as Gazprom’s mega pipeline to China nears completion

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies