Donald Trump has boasted about US shipments of “freedom and opportunity” – now in liquid rather than aerial form – as Washington continues to persuade its allies half across the globe to buy its overpriced liquefied natural gas.

“The first shipment of LNG has just left the Cameron LNG Export Facility in Louisiana,” Trump said on Twitter. “Not only have thousands of JOBS been created in USA, we’re shipping freedom and opportunity abroad!”

Trump unironically branded LNG exports as true harbingers of freedom, as Washington struggles to capture European market through demonizing its competitor Moscow. Russia’s EU partners, especially Germany, however, refuse to bow to US pressure, arguing that Russian pipeline supplies are much more economically feasible.

Last year, American molecules of “freedom” were exported to 28 nations, with South Korea, Mexico, Japan, and Chile being the top destinations. China, which also got a taste of the “freedom gas” was the third largest importer, but that might soon change as cheaper Russian gas is about to start flowing through Gazprom’s Power of Siberia pipeline by the end of this year.

