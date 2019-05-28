 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Are Americans living the ‘American dream’ in rented trailer parks? RT’s Keiser Report finds out

Published time: 28 May, 2019 11:15
An abandoned trailer on the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota, US © Reuters / Stephanie Keith
Roughly 1 in 15 Americans live in so-called trailer parks which are shorthand for poverty, according to a report by the Financial Times. Most of them are part of households earning less than $50,000 a year.

RT’s Keiser Report looks into the problem where many Americans have to pay rent for the land underneath their own trailers while traditional mortgages on such properties aren’t available.

The likes of Blackstone and huge private equity homes are buying the land and “the rents are going up,” Stacy Herbert says.

Max Keiser calls such trailer parks “slums with wheels,” saying that some behemoths on Wall Street own them. Stacy adds that ordinary US people are ‘out of their American dream,’ which promises building your own house.

