Are Americans living the ‘American dream’ in rented trailer parks? RT’s Keiser Report finds out
RT’s Keiser Report looks into the problem where many Americans have to pay rent for the land underneath their own trailers while traditional mortgages on such properties aren’t available.
The likes of Blackstone and huge private equity homes are buying the land and “the rents are going up,” Stacy Herbert says.
Max Keiser calls such trailer parks “slums with wheels,” saying that some behemoths on Wall Street own them. Stacy adds that ordinary US people are ‘out of their American dream,’ which promises building your own house.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section