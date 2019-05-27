 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia to build mega port in its westernmost European enclave of Kaliningrad

Published time: 27 May, 2019 11:02
The Baltic Sea coast, Yantarny, Kaliningrad Region © Sputnik / Evgenya Novozhenina
The long-discussed deep water port project near Kaliningrad, Russia has won the support of President Vladimir Putin, Kommersant newspaper reports.

The construction of the shipping hub with a 48-million-ton capacity and linked infrastructure including railway and roads, may cost more than US$3.1 billion (200 billion rubles). One quarter of the sum may come from the Russian budget, while the rest is set to be covered by investors.

Putin has already greenlighted the project, Kommersant reports, citing a letter from the presidential aide, Andrey Belousov. The adviser to the Russian leader suggested creating a business-plan for the hub to prove its efficiency. The document is reportedly set to be reviewed by the government by September 1.

The construction of the port in the region has been under consideration since the 2000s.

An additional terminal for passengers and cargo is under construction in the same area, in the coastal town of Pionersky.

The new port could potentially attract a cargo base using the federal government support, Mikhail Burmistrov, CEO of INFOLine-Analitika told Kommersant. The analyst stressed, however, that it may still face some difficulties in finding investors.

