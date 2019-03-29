Is blockchain really ‘the next everything’? RT’s Boom Bust has the answer

3rd time no charm: MPs reject Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement 344-286
Published time: 29 Mar, 2019 14:13
Blockchain technology is a way to move value across the internet safely, according to Stephen Williams, the author of ‘Blockchain: The Next Everything.’

He discusses the future and aspects of the technology with RT’s Boom Bust, explaining that it presents a new system of organizing business, value and society. Blockchain will “give people access to business and financial tools that they don’t have now,” William says.

