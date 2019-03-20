Russian airlines halt purchases of Boeing 737 MAX jets indefinitely

Contracts for the purchase of troubled Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have been suspended indefinitely by a number of Russian airlines, according to Vladimir Afonsky, a member of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Construction.

He told TASS, with a reference to Deputy Transport Minister Aleksandr Yurchik, that these were contracts for the supply of several dozen aircraft to UTair, Ural Airlines, Pobeda Airlines and S7.

Also on rt.com Substitute for Boeing Max? Russian MC-21 passenger jet to debut at MAKS 2019 Air Show

The indefinite suspension will last “until the circumstances of this situation [the two recent crashes of the Boeing 737 MAX planes] were ascertained,” Afonsky said.

Ural Airlines had ordered 14 MAX aircraft from Boeing, with the first jet expected to arrive in October. Pobeda Airlines (part of the Aeroflot Group) was planning to buy 30 planes. It has not sealed a firm contract yet but had already made an advance payment for the aircraft.

Also on rt.com Profit v passenger safety: Why the US was the last to ground troubled Boeing jets

Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev said earlier that the company could refuse operating twenty MAX planes ordered for Pobeda.

Earlier this month, Boeing 737 MAX planes were grounded worldwide after two similar crashes just months apart. Last October, a Lion Air jet crashed in Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board. On March 10, another crash killed 157 people in Ethiopia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section