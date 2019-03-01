Maduro wants to move Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA European HQ to Moscow - official
Published time: 1 Mar, 2019 10:32 Edited time: 1 Mar, 2019 10:49
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the relocation of the European headquarters of the country’s state oil company PDVSA to Russia, said Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.
“President Maduro ordered to close the Lisbon office of PDVSA and move it to Moscow,” Rodriguez said on Friday at the joint news conference with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during her visit to the Russian capital.
