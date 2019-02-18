Kremlin knows detained US businessman as major investor in Russia

The arrest of the founder and senior partner of Baring Vostok private equity fund, Michael Calvey, won’t harm the confidence of foreign investors in Russia, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Calvey is “really a very big investor in the Russian economy,” Peskov said, stressing that the Kremlin is “closely watching” the case.

According to the latest ruling by a Moscow district court, Calvey, a US citizen, was detained for two months after his bail of five million rubles (US$75.5 thousand) was denied. The businessman was taken into custody on Friday along with several other suspects, including partners of the Baring Vostok fund. Calvey is suspected of embezzling 2.5 billion rubles ($37.5 million) from Vostochny Bank via a fraudulent scheme.

Also on rt.com Moscow court orders US investor of Baring Vostok to be held in custody over $37mn fraud allegations

The Kremlin spokesman added that current political tensions between Moscow and Washington cannot be considered as a factor in the case.

According to the investigators, Calvey and his associates persuaded the board of Vostochny Bank to accept a package of shares of an enterprise instead of paying off a debt. While the shares were said to be worth over three billion rubles, their real cost was merely 600,000 rubles.

Russia’s business ombudsmen, Boris Titov, stood up for the arrested investor, saying that the case shouldn’t have come under criminal jurisdiction with the allegations looking dubious.

“The decision to keep Calvey behind bars is surely illegal,” Titov wrote in a commentary for the Russian business daily Vedomosti. “The Baring Vostok situation has rocked the business community.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section