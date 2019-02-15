Russia calls latest US sanctions ‘just another schizoid story’

Russia is not afraid of sanctions and new penalties won’t hugely harm the economy, according to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. However, he added that the measures may slow development.

The latest bill pushing a fresh round of economic sanctions against Moscow was introduced to US Congress by Senators Lindsey Graham and Bob Menendez. It is the second attempt to expand anti-Russia penalties after the previous version was defeated last year. If approved, the new package will target Russia’s banking and energy sectors, as well as its foreign debt.

Medvedev added that potential US sanctions demand special attention from the country’s government and the Central Bank of Russia. The top government executive also urged state officials to drop the careless approach to the issue.

“These sanctions do effect our economy. But they do not cause any substantial damage. We will continue to follow our path. But there’s no doubt that they are not helpful, because they slow down growth,” Medvedev said during his speech at the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi.

According to the prime minister, potential anti-Russian penalties are mostly caused by the internal political struggle in Washington, and pressure on US President Donald Trump amid the so-called “Russia story.”

“When it comes to the sanctions, and this latest splash, it’s just another schizoid story,” Medvedev said.

