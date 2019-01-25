Chinese tech companies pose ‘mortal danger’ & can’t be allowed to dominate – George Soros

Artificial intelligence and machine learning pose a grave threat when they are controlled by authoritarian states, according to billionaire George Soros. He has called for a crackdown on Chinese tech companies.

Talking to journalists and executives attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said on Thursday the use of such technologies by the Chinese government is a “mortal danger.”

The businessman said that the United States should apply more pressure to Chinese tech companies Huawei and ZTE, which have been labeled national security threats by some US officials.

“Instead of letting ZTE and Huawei off lightly, [the United States – Ed.] needs to crack down on them,” Soros said, adding: “If these companies came to dominate the 5G market, they would present an unacceptable security risk for the rest of the world.”

Huawei and ZTE, which make telecommunications equipment and smartphones, have been facing scrutiny in the US lately over their alleged ties to the Chinese government. Both companies have denied accusations that they pose a security threat.

Last year in Davos, Soros warned about the danger posed by major tech companies including Google and Facebook. He said they were monopolies intent on growing ever-more powerful.

