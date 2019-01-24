Putin vows to launch first Russian-built nuclear plant in Turkey in 2023

One of Russia’s major energy projects in Turkey, the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), will soon become operational. It is expected to provide 17 percent of the country’s electricity needs.

“The implementation of a large-scale project for the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Turkey, Akkuyu, is under way and complies with the schedule. They are building its first power unit, which we plan to launch in 2023,” Russian President Vladimir Putin announced.

Putin specified that the date was chosen by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, because the republic of Turkey will celebrate its centenary in 2023.

The $20-billion project will be the first NPP in Turkey. It should enable Ankara to reduce the cost of power generation and result in lower prices for consumers.

Атоммаш изготавливает днище корпуса реактора энергоблока №1 для АЭС «Аккую» (Турция) / ROSATOM's Atommash is manufacturing the bottom of the reactor for Akkuyu NPP Unit 1

The agreement for constructing and operating the NPP was signed by the countries in 2010. The power plant’s first reactor is expected to begin working in 2023. The plant will have four reactors with a capacity of 4,800 MW, and a service life of 60 years.

Russia’s main energy projects with Turkey involve natural gas. In November, the two countries officially completed construction on the offshore section of the Turkish Stream pipeline. The section, which is 930km (578 miles) long and runs along the bottom of the Black Sea, is designed to deliver Russian gas to the Turkish market.

