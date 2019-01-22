EU fines Mastercard $650 million for breaking antitrust laws
Published time: 22 Jan, 2019 11:22 Edited time: 22 Jan, 2019 11:27
The European Commission has fined US payment system Mastercard €570 million ($648mn) for limiting the possibility for merchants to benefit from better conditions offered by banks established elsewhere across the EU.
“By preventing merchants from shopping around for better conditions offered by banks in other Member States, Mastercard's rules artificially raised the costs of card payments, harming consumers and retailers in the EU,” Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement on Tuesday.
We decided to fine Mastercard over €570 million for obstructing merchants' access to cross-border card payment services in the Single Market.— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) January 22, 2019
More information here → https://t.co/uAcnVnJAR7pic.twitter.com/VW16XYfHgW
