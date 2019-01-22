Passenger plane lands in Siberian city after reports man on board demanded to divert to Afghanistan
EU fines Mastercard $650 million for breaking antitrust laws

Published time: 22 Jan, 2019 11:22 Edited time: 22 Jan, 2019 11:27
EU fines Mastercard $650 million for breaking antitrust laws
Mastercard Inc. credit cards © Reuters / Benoit Tessier
The European Commission has fined US payment system Mastercard €570 million ($648mn) for limiting the possibility for merchants to benefit from better conditions offered by banks established elsewhere across the EU.

“By preventing merchants from shopping around for better conditions offered by banks in other Member States, Mastercard's rules artificially raised the costs of card payments, harming consumers and retailers in the EU,” Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement on Tuesday.

