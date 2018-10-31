Russia's retaliatory sanctions target 360 Ukrainian companies & 50 individuals

The Russian government is finalizing work on a sanctions bill against Ukraine. This comes in retaliation to Kiev’s economic restrictions against Moscow.

The sanctions will affect 360 Ukrainian companies and more than 50 individuals, a source in the Russian government told local media.

“In the near future, the document will be handed over to the head of government for signing, and published after the signing,” the source told reporters. The incoming sanctions could be canceled if Ukraine revokes its sanctions against Russian nationals and companies.

The source added that the list will contain many interesting discoveries for Ukrainian citizens. According to the source, some Ukrainian top officials have radical views about Russia but don’t mind having business in the country.

Since February 2014, Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 1,228 Russian individuals and 468 legal entities. They include Russian officials, politicians, business leaders, and journalists. Kiev has also banned several Russian media outlets and TV channels on its territory.

Kiev started imposing sanctions against Moscow four years ago over Russia’s reunification with the Crimea. Ukraine is also accusing Russia of supporting an armed uprising in the country's eastern regions following the Maidan protests that ousted President Viktor Yanukovich. The Kremlin has denied involvement in the conflict.

