Russia’s Alrosa to unveil new collection of gems after the Dynasty diamond success

The world’s leader in diamond mining, Russia’s Alrosa, is planning to reveal a new collection of precious stones as soon as the next year, according to the company’s CEO Sergey Ivanov.

“We are planning to do that,” the top manager told RIA Novosti. “We are mulling a series of concepts for cutting of several unique gems. We’ll announce the new projects next year.”

The new collection hasn’t received a name yet, Ivanov said, stressing that the name is really important, and should be fitting for the gems.

Last year, Alrosa set for auction a unique collection of five diamonds cut from a 179-carat rough diamond which was recovered in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in 2015. The so-called ‘Dynasty Collection’ included a 51.38-carat gem which is “the purest of all large diamonds manufactured throughout the Russian jewelry history.”

The unique gem was sold in August with the total revenue from the sale of the Dynasty collection amounted to about $10 million. Other diamonds in the collection are named after the dynasties that “played a crucial role in the development of Russian jewelry”: the Sheremetevs, the Orlovs, the Vorontsovs, and the Yusupovs.

