Zombie economy on the rise… RT’s Keiser Report looks into insolvent firms plaguing global markets
According to the Keiser Report, the ‘zombie bank plague’ is currently spilling over to zombie corporations.
Max and Stacy say that Lloyds, HSBC, BNP, Citibank are technically insolvent but are kept alive even though they are zombies thanks to the perpetual rolling of bailouts, called quantitative easing. This has now spilled over to the general economy and corporations listed on the S&P 500.
“Those are the companies that cannot maintain their viability through profits; they are reliant entirely on blood transfusions,” says Max, adding: “This is a vampire economy, a Frankenstein economy, a zombie economy.”
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section