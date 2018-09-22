China cancels its top navy officer's visit to US over anti-Russia sanctions
HomeBusiness News

Americans save $9 on sushi but aren't ready to demand for affordable healthcare – RT’s Keiser Report

Get short URL
Americans save $9 on sushi but aren't ready to demand for affordable healthcare – RT’s Keiser Report
© Burcu Atalay Tankut / Getty Images
US citizens are joining up to save a few bucks on food, but when it concerns unity over affordable healthcare they call it socialism, says Max Keiser of Keiser Report. He thinks they are brainwashed by the mainstream media.

In this episode of the Keiser Report, the show’s hosts, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, discuss the storm brewing over poor elderly citizens in the US and how Latin America blames the US for Chinese entry into the region.

In the second half, Max interviews Domenic Thomas of Worbli.io, ‘where fintech and blockchain meet,’ about the EOS network and why his company is building on it rather than Ethereum.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies