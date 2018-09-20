US-China tariffs exchange could have 'significant economic costs' to global economy - IMF
China added $60 billion of US products to its import tariff list on Tuesday as retaliation to US duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods, which go into effect on September 24. The measure comes into effect next week.
Beijing has also filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the fresh $200 billion tariffs worth of Chinese goods announced by the White House. Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened China with further tariffs on around $267 billion of imports if Beijing retaliates against the latest measure, which it did.
In July, the IMF warned Trump that a trade war could cost the global economy $430 billion, with America being “especially vulnerable.”
DETAILS TO COME