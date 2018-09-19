No such thing as crime in Britain if you’re an aristocrat – RT’s Keiser Report

The royal tax authority HMRC (Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) has admitted allowing Britain’s most powerful members of society to escape prosecution for financial crimes.

“Very wealthy and prominent members of the community” are “afraid of the reputational crisis that a criminal trial for fraud, money laundering or tax evasion would bring,” HMRC said.

RT’s Max and Stacy discuss the authority’s explanations about celebrities getting away with crimes because they don’t want to get embarrassed and that the worst crime that could happen in Britain is “feeling awkward.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section