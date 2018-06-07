What's next after Bayer takes over Monsanto? – watch RT’s Boom Bust show

Germany's Bayer is buying American GMO giant Monsanto - a company many environmentalists love to hate. The historical merger raises many questions, but one thing is for sure: Monsanto will be stripped of its notorious name.

RT's Boom Bust show takes a look at the acquisition, and discusses what impact the mega-merger will have on humanity with TV and radio host Steve Malzberg, and the author of “Bet the Farm: How Food Stopped Being Food”, Fred Kaufman.

