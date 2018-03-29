HomeBusiness News

Russia & Saudi-led OPEC working on deal to corner oil market for decades

Get short URL
Russia & Saudi-led OPEC working on deal to corner oil market for decades
© Todd Korol / Reuters
Moscow and Riyadh, backed by OPEC, are negotiating a deal that would allow them long-term control of oil prices. If successful, Russia and Saudi Arabia would manage oil markets for the next two decades.

At the moment, Russia and OPEC are signing agreements on oil production cuts on a yearly basis. However, the next deal could be much longer.

“We are looking for a very long-term cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries,” OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Wednesday.

Read more
FILE PHOTO: A valve is seen at the Kozmino oil-loading port in the bay of Kozmino, about 100 km (62 miles) east of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok © Yuri Maltsev Petro-yuan helps Russia & China dump US dollar in oil trade

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the plan in an interview with Reuters on Monday. “We are working to shift from a year-to-year agreement to a 10-20 year agreement,” he told the news agency. “We have agreement on the big picture, but not yet on the detail.”

If such a deal is signed, it would be unprecedented. Russia and Saudi Arabia have worked together in previous oil crises, but such long agreements have never been reached.

“I think it’s certainly something that OPEC would like very much… And I think the agreement that they struck – that is with OPEC and non-OPEC members – actually took them quite a large step towards that,” Colin Smith, oil analyst at Panmure Gordon, told CNBC.

“I think getting to a fully-fledged agreement in which Russia becomes a de facto member is a bit of a push at the moment,” he added.

In December 2016, OPEC, Russia, and other major producers agreed to curb production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) for six months. The agreement has been extended twice. In this period, oil prices have grown from $54 to above $70 per barrel and analysts have reported the supply overhang has almost been eliminated.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.