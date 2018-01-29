Gold price could smash $10,000 on crashing dollar & other factors – Jim Rickards

A weak US dollar, a possible war between the US and North Korea or the impeachment of Donald Trump could result in one of the longest-ever rallies for gold, according to precious metals expert Jim Rickards.

"This is gold's breakout year. We are in the third bull market of my lifetime – and we have a very long way to run,” Rickards said in an interview to Kitco News.

The reasons for the forecast gold rally are a possible plunge in the dollar, a US war with North Korea, a trade war with China and President Trump’s impeachment, he said.

These events could push gold prices to $10,000, Rickards said. Gold prices have slumped in recent days after reaching more than a year high of $1,370 last week. On Monday, the commodity was trading at $1,347.

However, a surge may be accompanied by a rise in commodities prices.

"All gold does is it preserves your purchasing power. But, if gold is $5,000, then oil is probably $400, and everything is double or triple, you're not really ahead of the game," Rickards said.

The last week’s increase was linked to a statement by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said on two consecutive days that the US administration favors a weak dollar in trade. The dollar sank to a three-year low on his remarks.

