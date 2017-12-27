Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket causes multi-car crash in California (VIDEO)

A SpaceX rocket that soared over Southern California on Friday caused not only a social media frenzy, but a three-car pile-up on a freeway.

A dashboard camera captured at least three cars smashed on one California freeway as the rocket was flying overhead and drivers apparently slowed down to watch.

The accident happened on westbound Interstate 10 near the city of Banning, about 90 miles east of Los Angeles. A man and his children can be heard in the video, commenting on the rocket, when the traffic started to slow down. Then, a white Toyota in the left lane is seen pushed into the vehicle ahead by a minivan behind it.

SpaceX launched it's Falcon 9 from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base. The spacecraft carried 10 satellites into low-Earth orbit. Falcon 9 is a family of two-stage-to-orbit medium lift launch vehicles.

This is a nuclear alien UFO from North Korea according to @elonmuskhttps://t.co/4wLWX7SybJpic.twitter.com/A5w9zaHIMz — RT (@RT_com) December 23, 2017

The cargo was destined for a constellation of communications satellites owned by Iridium Communications. SpaceX carried out a similar launch for the company earlier this year.

The launch became a hit on social media with hundreds of people sharing their accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

