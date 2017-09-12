Damascus to buy Iranian power generators for devastated Aleppo

Syria has signed a contract to buy Iranian power generation equipment for the country’s war-torn city of Aleppo, according to Syrian state news agency.

The agreement was reportedly signed by Iran’s state-run Mabna company during a visit to Tehran by the Syrian Electricity Minister Zuhair Kharboutli.

The deal is valued at €130 million and aims to provide 125 megawatts of electricity to the biggest city in Syria.

The minister also signed memorandums of understanding to import five generators for the coastal region of Latakia and restore the electrical infrastructure nationwide.

The new plant will reportedly generate 540 megawatts.

Earlier this week, the ministry said Syria and Iran would cooperate in renewable solar and wind energy.