icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Killings of surrendering Russians’ divide Western mercenaries – NYT | Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ukrainian attempt to hijack Russian strategic bomber thwarted – FSB
8 Jul, 2024 09:52
HomeAfrica

Three Sahel states form confederation

Mali has taken over the role as chair of the triple alliance for the next year
Three Sahel states form confederation
Mali’s transitional president Assimi Goita (L), Niger's transitional leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani (C), and the president of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore (R) sign the documents of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) during their first summit in Niamey on July 6, 2024. ©  AFP

The military rulers of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger established a confederation alliance by signing a treaty at their inaugural summit in the Nigerien capital of Niamey on Saturday. It follows their recent decision to cut ties with the existing Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The summit was intended to further consolidate the AES union (Alliance des Etats du Sahel in French, the Alliance of Sahel States), the establishment of which was announced last September. Back then, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger signed a charter, agreeing to help each other in the event of external aggression or internal threats to their sovereignty.

Mali has assumed the chairmanship of the alliance for a one-year term. Burkina Faso will host the first special session of ministers for the confederation comprising the three African nations, according to a statement issued after the trilateral summit in Niger.

“On this historic day for our peoples, I am pleased to sign, together with my brothers from Burkina Faso and Niger, the documents for the operationalization and creation of the AES confederation. I am honored that Mali has been chosen as chair country,” Mali’s transitional president Assimi Goita posted on X (formerly Twitter).

‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ READ MORE: ‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’

Following the summit, a communique was released stating that the nations had agreed to coordinate diplomatic efforts, create an AES investment bank, and combine their resources to develop projects in strategic sectors such as mining, energy, and agriculture. In March, the three countries decided to establish a joint force to address security threats within their territories.

The charter was signed by the three transitional heads of state: Mali’s president Assimi Goita, Nigerien leader Abdourahamane Tchiani, and the president of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore. 

The signing took place a day before the ECOWAS summit, which hopes to change the decision of the three countries to leave the bloc. However, the Sahel states have ruled out returning to the West African economic bloc. Tchiani described the AES summit as “the culmination of our resolute collective will to reclaim our national sovereignty.” “Our peoples have irreversibly turned away from ECOWAS,” the Nigerien leader said.

READ MORE: Niger invites rival bloc to join Alliance for Sahel States

Ouagadougou, Bamako, and Niamey have accused the West African political and economic bloc of posing a threat to their sovereignty by serving as a tool for foreign powers, particularly France, with whom they have severed military ties.

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Anya Parampil on ‘corporate coup: Venezuela and the end of US Empire’ and Julian Assange’s release
0:00
28:12
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Peace mission
0:00
25:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies