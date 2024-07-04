Russia and Sahel state boosting nuclear cooperation

Moscow and Bamako have agreed to develop ties in energy infrastructure

Russian energy giant Rosatom has signed memorandums with Mali on developing cooperation on nuclear energy and other key areas, the company announced on Wednesday.

A Rosatom delegation headed by Nikolay Spassky, deputy director general for international relations, and including Grigory Nazarov, head of JSC NovaWind, Rosatom’s subsidiary specializing in wind power, traveled to the West African country this week, where they met with transitional president Assimi Goita.

Spassky provided Goita with a comprehensive update on the progress of major cooperation projects spearheaded by Rosatom within the country.

The trip concluded with the signing of three memorandums. Bintou Camara, Mali’s minister of energy and water resources, signed an agreement on developing nuclear infrastructure, while Bourema Kansaye, minister of higher education, signed a memorandum on collaboration in personnel training.

According to a press release, discussions were also held with a Malian delegation headed by minister of economy and finance, Alousseni Sanou. The talks focused on solar energy projects and geological exploration. A significant portion of the discussions centered on the potential launch of a strategic project to construct a Russian-designed, low-power nuclear power plant in Mali.

“The parties agreed to continue maintaining close contacts and periodically coordinate positions as joint work progresses,” the Rosatom press service reported.

In March, on the sidelines of the 13th international ATOMEXPO exhibition and forum in Sochi, Rosatom signed several agreements for developing cooperation in nuclear energy with Mali, as well as with Burkina Faso, and Algeria.

During the event, Ryan Collier, acting CEO of Rosatom Central and South Africa, stated that African nations have shown a keen interest in nuclear energy from Rosatom, recognizing it as a dependable global supplier and “a reliable partner.”