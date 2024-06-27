Russian MPs to appeal to UN over ‘US biolabs’ in Africa

The continent should not be used as “a testing ground” by Washington, lawmaker Aleksandr Babakov has stated

The Russian State Duma is preparing an appeal to the UN regarding the alleged activity of US military biolaboratories in Africa, Deputy Chairman Aleksandr Babakov has said.

In an interview with Russian media on Wednesday, Babakov stated that Africa should not be used as a “testing ground” by Washington.

According to the MP, the US is continuing “racist colonial policies towards the people of Africa.” Political elites in Washington lecture the world on democracy, while simultaneously deploying troops in sovereign states and instigating color revolutions, Babakov claimed.

He asserted that these actions have now escalated to conducting experiments on humans and creating biolaboratories as the US military seeks to engineer new weapons.

“This issue needs to be addressed at the UN Security Council, and we are currently preparing an appropriate appeal to the UN,” the Russian lawmaker stated.

Babakov also mentioned plans to reach out to the parliaments of African countries, to provide them with evidence of bioresearch conducted by the US.

On Tuesday, the head of Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, claimed that Washington is expanding its biological military presence across Africa. He highlighted Africa as a new zone of interest for the US Defense Department and related agencies.

“Because Russia has managed to halt the implementation of biological warfare programs in Ukraine’s liberated territories, the Pentagon is forced to transfer incomplete research under Ukrainian projects to other regions,” Kirillov alleged.

Russia has documents confirming the rapid expansion of the US biological warfare presence in Africa, the general added.

At the end of last year, Kirillov said Russia had obtained documents proving that the US had conducted research on bioweapon components and highly dangerous pathogens in Ukraine.