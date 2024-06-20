Russia and Tanzania to boost air traffic

A new transport agreement between Moscow and Dodoma aims to develop flight connections

The press service of the Russian Ministry of Transport reported on Wednesday that an air transport agreement has been signed with Tanzania.

Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Vladimir Poteshkin and Tanzanian Ambassador to Russia Fredrick Ibrahim Kibuta concluded the arrangement, which will help facilitate direct flights between the countries.

“The parties agreed on the mutual application of national laws concerning carriers, cooperation in flight safety, and aviation security in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards,” the press service said in the statement.

According to the press release, the document also outlines principles for the operation of contractual routes, provisions on airport fees, customs duties for the movement of goods, and tariff regulations for designated carriers.

Earlier this month, the Russian Ministry of Transport announced that by the end of the year, direct flights to four countries, Tanzania, Kuwait, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia, will be launched.

In a February statement quoted by Sputnik, Kibuta noted that until recently, Russians had been actively traveling to Tanzania. He underscored the need for direct flights between the two countries.

Last summer, at the second Russia-Africa summit, the Russian Union of Travel Industry called for the mutual cancellation of visas and the initiation of direct flights with numerous African countries, stating that “Africa is a popular destination [among Russians], and expanding the flight network would enable tour operators to enhance their range of outbound tourism offers.”

In February, the Africa Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Aeroflot, Russia’s flag carrier, had resumed flights to the Seychelles in 2022 and to Mauritius the following year. The department identified these countries, along with Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, as being the most popular sub-Saharan African destinations for Russian tourists.