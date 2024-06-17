icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jun, 2024
Zimbabwe reveals satellite plans

Harare has announced its intention put a second spacecraft in orbit
FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) shares a laugh with Zimbabwe Minister for Tertiary Education Amon Murwira at the launch of higher education and tertiary education infrastructure projects at the Rainbow Towers Hotel And Conference Centre in Harare, on July 25, 2018. ©  MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Zimbabwe plans to launch its second satellite, ZimSat-2, in November, aiming to enhance the country’s data transmission and space technology capabilities, the local news agency Bulawayo24 reported on Monday. Pre-launch tests for ZimSat-2 have reportedly been completed. 

According to the country’s Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira, the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA) is finalizing technical preparations ahead of winter launch.

“We are now waiting for the appropriate window, for the perfect space weather, which is in November,” he told journalists. Several other space projects are underway and will be announced in due course, Murwira added.

ZINGSA coordinator Painos Gweme explained that the initial May 26 launch date was postponed because the primary payload was not ready, which pushed the date window to November. “The launches are done in seasons, and this means we have also missed the June-July-August window, so we will now wait for the November window. The launch will now be done in November,” Gweme said.

South Africa backs Russian proposal to create BRICS space council READ MORE: South Africa backs Russian proposal to create BRICS space council

ZimSat-2 will be equipped with advanced sensors and imaging devices to support mineral exploration, environmental hazard monitoring, and drought management.

Zimbabwe launched its first Earth observation satellite, ZimSat-1, in November 2022. The spacecraft was deployed into orbit in December and transmits data to a command center at the Mazowe Ground Station. Since its deployment, ZimSat-1 has monitored ongoing droughts and facilitated mine mapping projects.

Zimbabwe plans to deploy three more Earth observation satellites in the coming years.

According to the latest report from Space Hubs Africa, 59 satellites have been launched by 15 African countries to date, with South Africa being the first in 1998. By 2025, the outlet expects 125 new African satellite development projects to be completed.

